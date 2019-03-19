 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"There's Always Tomorrow": Sachin Tendulkar's Advice For Son Arjun Ahead Of Tournament

Updated: 19 March 2019 18:38 IST

Arjun Tendulkar had featured in two Under-19 Tests against Sri Lanka.

"There
Arjun Tendulkar carries the weight of a legendary surname. © PTI

Arjun Tendulkar carries the weight of a legendary surname as he looks to make a statement as a cricketer. The 19-year-old will be making his debut in the 2019 edition of T20 Mumbai League after having featured for the India U-19 team in two Test matches. Arjun was not at his best during the U-19 Tests as he could manage to score only 14 runs and claim three wickets in the series against Sri Lanka. However for his father, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun's passion for the sport matters the most.

Tendulkar also said if Arjun does not succeed there is always a tomorrow and he can come back stronger.

Talking about the T20 tournament, Tendulkar said it's an opportunity that Arjun needs to grab.

"In sports, nothing is guaranteed so whatever opportunities you are provided, you need to go out there and give your best and make the most of it," Tendulkar said.

"This is one platform that I feel people will be following you, your performances and if you are doing well, you will be on top of the world," he added.

"However, if he doesn't get success, there is always a tomorrow and Arjun can come back stronger," Tendulkar added.

"As long as he continues to be passionate about cricket and in love with the game, that's what matters to me."

According to Tendulkar, T20 Mumbai will not only give youngsters a platform to knock on IPL doors but recognise all those unnamed club cricketers, who have remained dedicated to the sport without ever being in the spotlight.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Arjun Tendulkar had featured in two Under-19 Tests against Sri Lanka
  • Arjun Tendulkar carries the weight of a legendary surname
  • Arjun was not at his best during the U-19 Tests
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Saina Nehwal On Birthday, Hopes For Shuttler
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Saina Nehwal On Birthday, Hopes For Shuttler's Quick Recovery
My Life Isn
My Life Isn't Interesting For A Biopic: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli Better Than Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara? Ex-England Captain Makes Big Statement
Virat Kohli Better Than Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara? Ex-England Captain Makes Big Statement
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Shares "Sweet Gestures Of Love" On Women
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Shares "Sweet Gestures Of Love" On Women's Day, Cooks For His Mom
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.