Sachin Tendulkar's favourite shot is straight drive and that is no secret as he has time and again mentioned this in several interviews. One more thing that is not hidden from anyone is his love for "Vada Pav", which is one of the most popular fast foods in Mumbai. On Sunday, the Indian batting great posted a couple of pictures on Instagram, once again reiterating his love for the popular fast food. However, when he was preparing his "favourite snack", he got an "unexpected visitor" in form of a cute cat, who looked on from behind the wall as Sachin went about his business. "Vada Pav was, is and always will be one of my favourite snacks. Also had an unexpected visitor who looked keen to have one too... Swipe to see the visitor," Sachin wrote on Instagram, while sharing a couple of pictures.

Sachin's former teammate and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh commented on the ex-India batsman's post, requesting him to prepare a Vada Pav for him as well.

"Make one for me also," commented Harbhajan, who pulled out of the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

Preparing delicious food items is not an one-off affair for the legendary batsman as he tried hands at different things during the coronovirus lockdown.

On the occasion of his 25th marriage anniversary in May, Sachin had surprised his family members by preparing a sweet dish for them.

"A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar had captioned the video on Instagram, in which he explained the secret recipe to prepare delicious Mango Kulfi.

Last week, Sachin had shared an throwback picture on Instagram where he was babysitting his son Arjun Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded by many as one of the best batsmen to have graced the cricket field and his stats also show why. He retired in 2013 after a 24-year-long international career which began way back in 1989.

He is the top run-scorer in the both one-day internationals as well as Test cricket and is the only player to have scored 100 centuries at the international level.