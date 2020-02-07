Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh landed in Australia on Friday to participate in the charity match organised by Cricket Australia in a bid to help those who have been affected by the bushfires. Soon after reaching the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Indian batting legend Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the SCG clicked by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. In the post, Sachin Tendulkar got nostalgic and revealed his favourite spot in the SCG dressing room.

"This was my favourite corner in the SCG dressing room. Memories came flooding back today. @yuvisofficial," Sachin Tendulkar captioned the post on Instagram.

Fans flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the former India batsman.

Sachin Tendulkar will don the coaching hat for Ricky Ponting XI while Yuvraj Singh will return to field as part of Adam Gilchrist's team.

On Thursday, former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne opted out of the charity game due to prior commitments in South Africa.

The match, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, was shifted to Sunday due to due to torrential Sydney rain.

The rescheduling of the Bushfire Bash forced a couple of players from Adam Gilchrist XI to opt out of the match.

Courtney Walsh, who was roped in as the coach of the side, will replace Shane Warne in the playing XI while Tim Paine will coach the team.

Ricky Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar.

Adam Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine