Sachin Tendulkar Floors Virender Sehwag With His 'Ulta' Message

Updated: 20 October 2017 15:16 IST

Sehwag did exactly opposite of what he was asked during his playing days.

Tendulkar wished his former opening partner Sehwag on his birthday with an upside down message. © AFP

One of the most swashbuckling batsmen in the world of cricket, Virender Sehwag, celebrated his birthday on Friday. His post-retirement innings on social media has been as interesting as his on-field exploits. As the Nawab of Najafgarh turned 39, many cricketers took to social media and wished the former batsman in their own style. But, there was one wish that sent Viru out of the park. The wish was from his inspiration and cricketer legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar posted a photo with Sehwag on Twitter and wished his former opening partner on his birthday -- with an upside down message.

"Happy birthday, viru! have a great start to the new year. you've always done ulta of what i have told you on field. so here's one from me?" said Tendulkar in his tweet.

Sehwag didn't take much time to reply to Sachin, whom he calls 'God Ji'. "Thank you God ji. Uparwala sab dekh raha hai, yeh to suna tha, par aaj samajh aaya, woh neeche waalon ke liye likhta kaise hai !," Sehwag replied.

Be it on field or off it, Tendulkar and Sehwag are known to share a close bond. They were involved in a partnership stands on 23 occasions. The duo has stitched 1560 runs in 23 innings at an average of 67.82. The have four century and five fifty-plus stands to their name. The highest partnership between the two was of 336 runs against Pakistan during the Multan Test in 2004. Sehwag scored a magnificent 309, while Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 194 runs. India had won the Test by an innings and 52 runs.

