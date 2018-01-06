 
Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Greetings To Kapil Dev

Updated: 06 January 2018 16:32 IST

Kapil, who turned 59, is an epitome of a classy all-rounder coupled with his admirable leadership qualities.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a sweet message for Kapil Dev on Twitter © Twitter

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday extended birthday greetings to one of the greatest all rounders Kapil Dev. Kapil guided India to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1983 and Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message for the former captain on his official Twitter account. "One of the greatest all rounders and the man who lead our country to it's maiden World cup victory. Wishing @therealkapildev, a very happy birthday", he tweeted.

Kapil, who turned 59, is an epitome of a classy all-rounder coupled with his admirable leadership qualities. He will always be remembered for his medium pace bowling and aggressive batting style.

His lethal outswinging deliveries brought fears to the batsmen of his era while his aggressive batting style helped his team win innumerable matches.

He even entered the record books at an early age of 21. He became the first player to do the all-rounder's double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs.

This is how Kapil's former teammates and friends wished him on social media.

Kapil retired in 1994 playing his last Test against New Zealand at Hamilton. He made his Test debut on against Pakistan at Faisalabad in 1978.

