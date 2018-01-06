Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Greetings To Kapil Dev

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday extended birthday greetings to one of the greatest all rounders Kapil Dev. Kapil guided India to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1983 and Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message for the former captain on his official Twitter account. "One of the greatest all rounders and the man who lead our country to it's maiden World cup victory. Wishing @therealkapildev, a very happy birthday", he tweeted.

One of the greatest all rounders and the man who lead our country to it's maiden World cup victory. Wishing @therealkapildev, a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/qo5DpsE9wq — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2018

Kapil, who turned 59, is an epitome of a classy all-rounder coupled with his admirable leadership qualities. He will always be remembered for his medium pace bowling and aggressive batting style.

His lethal outswinging deliveries brought fears to the batsmen of his era while his aggressive batting style helped his team win innumerable matches.

He even entered the record books at an early age of 21. He became the first player to do the all-rounder's double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs.

This is how Kapil's former teammates and friends wished him on social media.

Tests - 5,248 runs, 434 wickets

ODIs - 3,783 runs, 253 wickets



Happy Birthday to India's 1983 @cricketworldcup winning captain, and one of the game's greatest ever all rounders, @therealkapildev! pic.twitter.com/fk1uNQJmzS — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2018

Wishing a very happy birthday to a childhood hero and one of the greatest ever cricketers to have graced the game , @therealkapildev ! pic.twitter.com/MDAqr5n7mO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 6, 2018

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev Paaji . Your discipline ,exemplary fitness and extraordinary skills with bat and ball are the inspiration behind many of us taking to Cricket. pic.twitter.com/IsQlBgsd1s — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 6, 2018

400 + Test Wickets

5000 +Test Runs

Leading the side to WC glory



No other all rounder in world cricket has such an incredible feat as @therealkapildev.



The GREATEST of all time



Happy Birthday Paaji pic.twitter.com/CbLupWrQaC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 6, 2018