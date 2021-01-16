Sachin Tendulkar, former India batting great, took to Twitter on Saturday to wish the whole country very best as India kicked off the largest vaccine drive in fight against the coronavirus. Sharing a note on Twitter, Tendulkar compared the nation's fight against the deadly virus with the recently-concluded Sydney Test, where Team India managed to secure a hard-fought draw. The batting maestro hailed the frontline workers for the hard work that they have put in these testing times.

"The fight against COVID-19 has been like the last Test match that India played. There were lots of ups and downs, but our frontline warriors have taken blows, batted long and finally kept the team from collapsing," the note read.

"As we thank them and pray for a successful vaccination drive, remember: the series isn't over and we shouldn't be careless now."

Tendulkar further stressed that it is not the time to drop our guards in this fight against the coronavirus and urged everyone to maintain social distancing and follow the directives issued by the government.

"Continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and follow government directives as we take the next step in this war against this COVID-19. We can and will win this together as a TEAM," the note further read.

On Saturday, Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker at Delhi's AIIMS, became the first person in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.