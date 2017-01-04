Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes to MS Dhoni's Captaincy

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a steady and decisive captain, while ex-players and celebrities also lauded the World Cup-winning skipper following his decision to step down as the captain of India's ODI and T20I teams.

BCCI had confirmed Dhoni's decision to quit as captain on Wednesday, January 4, stating that he would be available for selection for the upcoming series against England.

Following Dhoni's decision, former players, including Tendulkar, took to Twitter to hail his tenure as captain.

"It's a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Former Team India player Mohammad Kaif, cricket pundit and media personality Harsha Bhogle, former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, among others, also had high praise for Dhoni's time as captain.

Take a bow @msdhoni .To lead India for 9 years with such wonderful results, India were really blessed to have you as #Captain . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2017

I congratulate @msdhoni on an illustrious career as Capt who led #TeamIndia to memorable victories in T20WorldCup 2007 & 2011 @ICC WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/bTAZoJ9J9b — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 4, 2017

Sign of a true leader is to know when to pass the baton!Thank u for the entertainment skipper u r an #Inspiration @msdhoni #livinglegend pic.twitter.com/H51ChX3yhc — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) January 4, 2017

Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. #Dhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017

There is no one like you.

You're the reason for millions of smiles.

Take a bow my Captain.??@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

Dhoni's spouse Sakshi Singh also took to Twitter to express her thoughts following the announcement.