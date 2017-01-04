 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes to MS Dhoni's Captaincy

Updated: 04 January 2017 23:45 IST

Sachin Tendulkar called MS Dhoni a 'steady and decisive captain' following the latter's decision to step down as the captain of India ODI and T20I teams

Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes to MS Dhoni's Captaincy
Sachin Tendulkar hailed MS Dhoni as a 'steady and decisive captain'. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a steady and decisive captain, while ex-players and celebrities also lauded the World Cup-winning skipper following his decision to step down as the captain of India's ODI and T20I teams.

BCCI had confirmed Dhoni's decision to quit as captain on Wednesday, January 4, stating that he would be available for selection for the upcoming series against England.

Following Dhoni's decision, former players, including Tendulkar, took to Twitter to hail his tenure as captain.

"It's a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Former Team India player Mohammad Kaif, cricket pundit and media personality Harsha Bhogle, former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, among others, also had high praise for Dhoni's time as captain.

Dhoni's spouse Sakshi Singh also took to Twitter to express her thoughts following the announcement.

Topics : Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar hailed MS Dhoni as a 'steady and decisive' leader
  • Dhoni has stepped down as captain of India ODI and T20I teams
  • Other former players also hailed Dhoni for his time as India's captain
Related Articles
MS Dhoni: 2011 World Cup Winning Six His Shot At Immortality
MS Dhoni: 2011 World Cup Winning Six His Shot At Immortality
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Quits As ODI, T20I Captain: 10 Points
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Quits As ODI, T20I Captain: 10 Points
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steps Down as Captain of India ODI And T20I Teams
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steps Down as Captain of India ODI And T20I Teams
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.