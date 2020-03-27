Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 50 Lakh To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 27 March 2020 12:35 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Sachin Tendulkar reportedly donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19.

Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 50 Lakh To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Sachin Tendulkar is the latest from the cricket fraternity to donate to the fight against coronavirus. © Twitter

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives and wreaked havoc globally. Tendulkar's donation is so far the biggest contribution among India's leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths globally. "Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds," a source privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charity work and there has been umpteen times, he has taken up social causes, helped people, which has never been brought to public notice.

Among other prominent cricketers, the Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf -- donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department while Mahendra Singh Dhoni, through a Pune based NGO, made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh.

Among athletes from other disciplines, wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das are some of the prominent names to have donated their salaries in the battle against the dreaded virus which has led to a 21-day national lockdown.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to the fight the coronavirus pandemic
  • He is the latest from the cricket fraternity to donate to the cause
  • The pandemic has led to a 21-day lockdown in India
Related Articles
"Lets Unite In This War Against Coronavirus": Sachin Tendulkar On Nationwide Lockdown
"Let's Unite In This War Against Coronavirus": Sachin Tendulkar On Nationwide Lockdown
Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri Mourn Death Of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri Mourn Death Of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Joins WHOs Safe Hands Challenge
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge
On This Day In 2012, Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th International Century
On This Day In 2012, Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th International Century
Sachin Tendulkars Laal Singh Chaddha Birthday Wish For Aamir Khan
Sachin Tendulkar's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Birthday Wish For Aamir Khan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.