Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Thursday to share a post that shows him talking over the phone. "The only way we kept in touch with friends in 2020," read the caption on the post by Tendulkar. The post drew positive response on the social media platform, many of his fans liking it, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. While Tendulkar is long retired from all forms of the game, he continues to be active on social media and is often seen sharing his opinion on the game. He recently posted on Twitter to hail Australia following a comeback on the third day of the opening Test against India in Adelaide.

"With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver's seat, but the Aussies came back really hard this morning. That is the beauty of Test cricket. It's NEVER over till it's over. India was outclassed in the 2nd half. Congratulations to Australia," read the message from Tendulkar.

Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval, after being handed a paltry target of 90 runs to chase.

The visitors finished with a total of 36/9 in the second innings, after Mohammed Shami was declared retired hurt. Shami was hit on the right arm by a short delivery from Pat Cummins. This was also India's lowest-ever total in their Test history.

Australia were bowled out for 191 in the first innings after India scored 244 after having won the toss and opted to bat.

The second Test begins on December 26 in Melbourne.