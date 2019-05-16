 
ICC Trolls Sachin Tendulkar, Master Blaster Comes Up With A Cheeky Reply

Updated: 16 May 2019 13:52 IST
Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 and is currently associated with the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians as the team icon.

ICC Trolls Sachin Tendulkar, Master Blaster Comes Up With A Cheeky Reply
Sachin Tendulkar proved that he is a master of sassy replies too. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar was and will always continue to be the master of batting against all odds for his die-hard fans. However, on Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar proved that he is a master of sassy replies too. In a video posted on Twitter, Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli were seen hitting the nets at the Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy camp in Navi Mumbai with the Master Blaster bowling a couple of trademark leg spin deliveries. The video showed that Tendulkar had overstepped while bowling a delivery and the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not miss the opportunity to troll the legendary cricketer. "Watch your front foot, @sachin_rt ??," ICC wrote with a picture of umpire Steve Bucknor.

Tendulkar, who was the victim of a number of controversial umpiring calls courtesy Steve Bucknor, came up with a witty reply. "At least this time I am bowling and not batting ?? .. umpire's decision is always the final decision. ???."

Sachin Tendulkar, in his career that lasted 24 years, broke records at will, amassing 34,357 runs, thus achieving a demi-god status in Indian cricket. 

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs and One-Day Internationals, with 18,426 runs.

He is also the only player to score more than 30,000 runs in all forms of international cricket.

Tendulkar holds the record for highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) and he is the only man to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

Moreover, Tendulkar was the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
