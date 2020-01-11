 
Sachin Tendulkar 'Carried On Shoulders' World Cup 2011 Moment Nominated For Laureus Award

Updated: 11 January 2020 16:29 IST

The moment titled 'Carried on the shoulders of a nation', describes the time when Team India members carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment Award. © Reuters

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment Award in the last 20 years. The moment, titled 'Carried On The Shoulders Of A Nation', describes the moment when Team India members carried Tendulkar on their shoulders around the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following their 2011 World Cup victory. In his sixth appearance in the showpiece event, Tendulkar finally tasted success as the Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final. It was watched live by an estimated 135 million fans across India on April 2, 2011.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, was carried on the shoulders by the Indian team players. He had made a lap of honour in front of raucous crowd at the Wankhede, shedding tears of joy after achieving such a momentous victory in his home city.

Describing the event, he explained, "That is what I lived for. That is what I started cricket for."

The foundation has opened the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 to public vote, which gives fans an opportunity to choose one of the winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards. The voting takes place between January 10 and February 16, with the winner being announced on February 17 in Berlin.

Apart from Tendulkar, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff also features in the list. In 2005, England defeated Australia in the Ashes Test and following the culmination of the match, Flintoff first went to shake hands with Brett Lee rather than celebrating with his own teammates.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
