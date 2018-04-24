Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Not Just A Cricketer, He Is My World, Says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were a nightmare for bowlers when they used to open together for India. With their dominance, the duo sent many bowlers on a leather hunt. Not just on the field, Tendulkar and Sehwag have shared a great relationship off the field as well. Sehwag, who idolises Tendulkar and calls him 'God Ji', wished the India batting legend on his 45th birthday in his own style. "Woh sirf ek Cricketer nahi, Duniya hai Meri ! aur bahuton ki. Many more happy returns of the day to a man who could stop time in India (literally) .Thank you for making the Cricket Bat such a great weapon, which later many like me could also use. #HappyBirthdaySachin," Sehwag's tweet read.

The Sehwag-Tendulkar partnership was widely regarded as among the most destructive in ODI cricket history. The two right-handers dominated bowlers all over the world and propelled India to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup.

Sehwag and Tendulkar are second-most successful pair in ODI history for India. They have stitched 4387 runs in 114 innings at an average of 39.16. They have 13 century and 18 fifty-plus partnerships to their name in limited-overs cricket. The pair of Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly is on top of the list with 8227 runs in 176 innings.