 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Not Just A Cricketer, He Is My World, Says Virender Sehwag

Updated: 24 April 2018 18:07 IST

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar have given nightmares to many bowling attacks.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Not Just A Cricketer, He Is My World, Says Virender Sehwag
The Sehwag-Tendulkar partnership was widely regarded as among the most destructive in ODI history. © AFP

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were a nightmare for bowlers when they used to open together for India. With their dominance, the duo sent many bowlers on a leather hunt. Not just on the field, Tendulkar and Sehwag have shared a great relationship off the field as well. Sehwag, who idolises Tendulkar and calls him 'God Ji', wished the India batting legend on his 45th birthday in his own style. "Woh sirf ek Cricketer nahi, Duniya hai Meri ! aur bahuton ki. Many more happy returns of the day to a man who could stop time in India (literally) .Thank you for making the Cricket Bat such a great weapon, which later many like me could also use. #HappyBirthdaySachin," Sehwag's tweet read.

The Sehwag-Tendulkar partnership was widely regarded as among the most destructive in ODI cricket history. The two right-handers dominated bowlers all over the world and propelled India to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup.

Sehwag and Tendulkar are second-most successful pair in ODI history for India. They have stitched 4387 runs in 114 innings at an average of 39.16. They have 13 century and 18 fifty-plus partnerships to their name in limited-overs cricket. The pair of Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly is on top of the list with 8227 runs in 176 innings.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag and Tendulkar were a nightmare for bowlers
  • The duo sent many bowlers on a leather hunt
  • Sehwag idolises Tendulkar and calls him 'God Ji'
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Wishes
Virat Kohli Wishes 'Real Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar On His 45th Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar Makes Special Promise To India Captain Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Makes Special Promise To India Captain Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar Fans Up In Arms About Birthday Tweet From Cricket Australia To Damien Fleming
Sachin Tendulkar Fans Up In Arms About Birthday Tweet From Cricket Australia To Damien Fleming
Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45: Wishes Pour In For The
Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45: Wishes Pour In For The 'Master Blaster'
This Day That Year: Mohammad Kaif Reminisces Sachin Tendulkar
This Day That Year: Mohammad Kaif Reminisces Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' Night
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.