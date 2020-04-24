Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sachin Tendulkar Takes Blessings From Mother On 47th Birthday, Shares Photo Of "Priceless" Gift

Updated: 24 April 2020 16:35 IST
Many in the cricketing fraternity congratulated Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only man to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. The batting legend started his big day by touching his mother's feet to take her blessings and shared the picture of a special gift that he received from his mother. "Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless," Sachin Tendulkar captioned a couple of photographs on Twitter. Fans flooded Sachin Tendulkar's tweet with heartfelt wishes and comments on his birthday.

Tendulkar is the only man to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. Having represented India for 24 years, the batting maestro accumulated 15921 runs in 200 Test matches and 18426 runs in 463 One-day Internationals.

On Friday, the cricket fraternity wished Tendulkar on his 47th birthday that falls amid lockdown that is in place until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

India captain Virat Kohli shared a picture of him with Tendulkar and wrote a heartfelt message to extend his wishes for the highest run-getter in international cricket.

"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. @sachintendulkar," Kohli captioned the picture on Twitter.

Tendulkar's former teammate Virender Sehwag joined in, saying: "True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji's career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory."

Tendulkar, much like other cricketers across the world, is spending time at home as the coronavirus wreaks havoc worldwide.

The former India cricketer recently pledged to feed 5,000 people for a month.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday
  • He started his day by touching his mother's feet to take her blessings
  • He shared the picture of a special gift that he received from his mother
