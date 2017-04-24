 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Here's How Cricketers Wished The Master

Updated: 24 April 2017 09:46 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. He is the only cricketer to have hit 100 international centuries, and the first to score a double century in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Here's How Cricketers Wished The Master
Despite his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar continues to rule the hearts of cricket fans. © NDTV

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in November 2013, turned 44 on Monday as the cricket community poured in wishes for the master blaster. The former India captain continues to be associated with the game in his capacity as a mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. Tendulkar is also part of the high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee that the Indian cricket board (BCCI)consults on key cricketing matters. Despite having bowed out from the cricket scene, Tendulkar continues to rule the hearts of Indian cricket fans. Chants of 'Sachin Sachin' can still be heard at cricket venues whenever the master makes an appearance.

As Tendulkar turned 44, cricketers, past and present, wished the master on the happy occasion.

Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. He is the only cricketer to have hit 100 international centuries, and the first to score a double century in ODIs.

Tendulkar received India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2014. He is the youngest recipient to date and the first ever sportsperson to receive the award.

Topics : India Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tendulkar turned 44 on Monday
  • Tendulkar is associated with Mumbai Indians as a mentor
  • Tendulkar is part of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee
Related Articles
During World Cup, Sachin, Unwell, Was Told His Father Had Died
During World Cup, Sachin, Unwell, Was Told His Father Had Died
Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Brought Out Sachin Tendulkar's Philosophical Side
Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Brought Out Sachin Tendulkar's Philosophical Side
Sachin Tendulkar's Response To Fan's Letter On Instagram Goes Viral
Sachin Tendulkar's Response To Fan's Letter On Instagram Goes Viral
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.