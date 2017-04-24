Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Here's How Cricketers Wished The Master

Despite his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar continues to rule the hearts of cricket fans.

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in November 2013, turned 44 on Monday as the cricket community poured in wishes for the master blaster. The former India captain continues to be associated with the game in his capacity as a mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians. Tendulkar is also part of the high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee that the Indian cricket board (BCCI)consults on key cricketing matters. Despite having bowed out from the cricket scene, Tendulkar continues to rule the hearts of Indian cricket fans. Chants of 'Sachin Sachin' can still be heard at cricket venues whenever the master makes an appearance.

As Tendulkar turned 44, cricketers, past and present, wished the master on the happy occasion.

#HappyBirthdaySachin. One of the most inspiring sportsmen the world has seen. Hope you have a splendid year ahead @sachin_rt. pic.twitter.com/ObqfqBA40k — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 24, 2017

Happy bday to the great @sachin_rt, 44 years young today. Hope you have a great day and year to come mate! ?? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 24, 2017

Happy birthday master blaster @sachin_rt . You continue being inspiration to all of us. #SachinTendulkar #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IpEVBfUqBR — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) April 24, 2017

Many more happy returns of the day @sachin_rt , April 24th should be marked as Indian cricket day. I was lucky to have played along side you — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) April 24, 2017

Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. He is the only cricketer to have hit 100 international centuries, and the first to score a double century in ODIs.

Tendulkar received India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2014. He is the youngest recipient to date and the first ever sportsperson to receive the award.