Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Social Cause, Inaugurates Bone Marrow Transplant Unit In Mumbai

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been involved in many philanthropic activities post his retirement from cricket in 2013. From promoting sports in the country to adopting villages, the 45-year-old legend has been often seen contributing to social awareness programs. In one such effort, Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday inaugurated the Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at SRCC Hospital in Mumbai. Sharing the emotional moment on Twitter Sachin wrote, “ It was an emotional moment inaugurating the Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at SRCC Hospital, donated by my in-laws, in memory of their daughter Tara who they lost at a young age due to lack of such facilities; their hope is that no parent has to ever go through the same.”

It was an emotional moment inaugurating the Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at SRCC Hospital, donated by my in-laws, in memory of their daughter Tara who they lost at a young age due to lack of such facilities; their hope is that no parent has to ever go through the same. pic.twitter.com/Sp0fRsN0k8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 21, 2018

Recently, Tendulkar spoke in favour of the inclusion of sports in school curriculum. Stressing on the fact that lessons learnt while playing sports come handy in life Sachin said "When sports and education go together, it creates harmony. I would like to see sports included in all schools and make it mandatory. It (sports) doesn't recognise the colour of skin, know your bank balance, or differentiate between a boy or girl. It doesn't discriminate. That is best for children. It helps in the overall development."

In August, Sachin also joined hands English county side Middlesex -- opening a cricket academy titled Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy -- to provide training to children aged between 9 to 14.

Sachin Tendulkar is world's leading run-scorer in Tests and One-day Internationals. In 200 Tests Sachin amassed 15,921 runs while in ODIs he scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches.