"It Helps In Overall Development": Sachin Tendulkar Bats For Inclusion Of Sports In School Curriculum

Updated: 21 November 2018 00:04 IST

Sachin Tendulkar also showered praise on sprint runner Hima Das, calling her an inspiration for many.

Sachin said the fusion of sports and education creates harmony. © File Photo/NDTV

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar firmly believes that lessons learnt while playing sports come handy in life. And it is precisely why he has stressed on the need for the inclusion of sports in school curriculum. At an event in New Delhi, Tendulkar said, "When sports and education go together, it creates harmony. I would like to see sports included in all schools and make it mandatory. It (sports) doesn't recognise the colour of skin, know your bank balance, or differentiate between a boy or girl. It doesn't discriminate. That is best for children. It helps in the overall development."

The 45-year-old also advised children to be fearless in life. "You have to be fearless but not careless. You have teachers to give direction to your life. Good individuals in dressing room make a good team," he explained.

The batting legend also showered praise on sprint runner Hima Das, calling her as an inspiration for many.

"When it comes to women's contribution. We have seen how much they have achieved. Hima Das has become an ambassador and all want to be her. I want to encourage, especially the girl child, to take up sports and bring laurels to nation," he said.

The former cricketer also stressed on the importance of hygiene and said: "Hygiene and sanitation in each school should be the focus. There are reports that girls can't go to school because they can't use the washroom."

"We need to change this," he concluded.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
