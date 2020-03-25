 
"Let's Unite In This War Against Coronavirus": Sachin Tendulkar On Nationwide Lockdown

Updated: 25 March 2020 12:47 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lets Unite In This War Against Coronavirus": Sachin Tendulkar On Nationwide Lockdown
Sachin Tendulkar recently featured in the Road Safety World Series. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar backed PM Narendra Modi's decision of a nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in the country which will go on till April 15, 2020. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline and determination. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeAndStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let's all unite in this war against #COVID19".

From Virat Kohli to Ravichandran Ashwin, many cricketers took to social media to back PM Modi's move in the battle against coronavirus. Prior to this, PM Modi had announced a "janta curfew" on Sunday (March 22) as a measure to safeguard Indian citizens from the coronavirus threat.  

Tendulkar recently featured in the Road Safety World Series which saw legends like Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag and many others participate in a bid to spread awareness about road safety.

In his first match, Tendulkar turned the clock back scoring 36 runs. The batting legend struck seven boundaries during his stay at the crease. He opened the innings with Sehwag as the two scored 83 runs for the first wicket partnership which helped India Legends beat the West Indies legend. 

However, the Road Safety World Series was called off as the coronavirus threat loomed over the country. Sporting events from across the globe are being postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus.

Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
