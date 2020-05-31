Sachin Tendulkar took the 'keep it up' challenge, started by Yuvraj Singh, to another level by asking the former India all-rounder to cook "Paranthe" for him. On Sunday, Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Instagram, bouncing a tennis ball off a rolling pin and challenged batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to do the same without breaking anything in the kitchen. Instead of attempting the same, Sachin Tendulkar replied with another Instagram video, asking Yuvraj Singh to make "Paranthe" with the rolling pin instead of bouncing the ball.

"Yuvi paranthe kithe hai?" Tendulkar captioned the video on Instagram with a Face Savoring Food emoji.

"Yuvi, you have replied well of my challenge with a rolling pin in the kitchen. You make good paranthe with a rolling pin. Look, I have an empty plate, pickle and curd. Make nice paranthe for me," Tendulkar can be heard saying in the video.

Earlier, Yuvraj had challenged Tendulkar to break his "record of 100 in the kitchen".

"Master you have broken so many records on the field!! time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen ! Sorry couldn't post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 paji back to you hope you don't break other things in the kitchen @sachintendulkar," Yuvraj captioned the video on Instagram.

Yuvraj started the trend of 'keep it up' challenge among Indian cricketers by posting a video of himself on Instagram where he kept bouncing the ball on the side of his bat.

He nominated Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh to take the challenge.

Tendulkar added his twist to the task by bouncing the ball repeatedly off his bat with a blindfold on and asked Yuvraj to ace the challenge in the same way.

Yuvraj admitted that he knew he was challenging the wrong legend. In reply to Sachin's Instagram post, he said that he might need a week to complete this task.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," Yuvraj left a comment on Tendulkar's post.