Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Young Volleyball Player From Odisha For Chasing Her Dreams

Sachin Tendulkar applauded young volleyball player Sirisha Karami, who has overcome tremendous odds to play for her state, Odisha. Sirisha, whose mother is a cook in a school in her village in the Kalimela block of Malkangiri district in the state. "Sirisha's dream to help her mother, village, state & the nation through sport is inspiring. We're proud of you! #playitHERway #DayoftheGirl," Tendulkar tweeted as the world gears for the International Day of the Girl Child, which falls on October 11.

"How many sports accolades do you have? Check out Sonia, star athlete and kabaddi player. #foreverychild,sport #DayOfTheGirl," Tendulkar had earlier tweeted about a kabaddi player.

"I am Sirisha Karami, from Kalimela block in Malkangiri, a disadvantaged district of Odisha," the young athlete says in the video, which was posted on YouTube by UNICEF India.

"My mother works as a cook in a school. I have a small family with no father. My mother has brought me up with a lot of difficulties. I am playing to support her and remove her difficulties," the 16-year-old Sirisha says.

"I have represented Odisha in 12 states and learnt a lot by playing with other players. I want to put in my best so that I achieve a name for my village, district and state.

"This year I have attended India camp. I want to practice and try my best so that I can play for the Indian team," she adds.