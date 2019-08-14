Sachin Tendulkar's legacy as a cricketer has remained unmatched over the years on many fronts including his 100 international centuries. Sachin Tendulkar's journey to international cricket started in the year 1989, at a tender age of 16. From there, he went on to score over 34,000 international runs, before retiring in 2013 as a legend of the game. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, turned back the clock, to recall Sachin Tendulkar's first international century, which he scored on August 14, 1990 against England at Old Trafford.

The BCCI shared a picture of Tendulkar's maiden ton on Twitter and said, "#ThisThatDayYear: Rewind to 1990 and the world witnessed @sachin_rt's maiden international ton. At the tender age of 17, the little master scored his first ton in whites at Old Trafford. What a moment!"

England skipper Graham Gooch and his opening partner Mike Atherton had scored a century each in the match as the hosts posted a mammoth 519, after opting to bat, in the first innings.

In reply, India scored 432 runs in the first innings, with Tendulkar contributing 68 runs. India's first innings total allowed England to take a 87 runs lead, before declaring their second innings at 320/4, asking India to chase down 408 runs.

India started their chase on a poor note, losing their top order inside 110 runs. But a 17-year-old Tendulkar, saved the day for India, scoring 119 runs while batting through the innings. He struck 17 boundaries in his 189-ball knock, gathering large applause from his teammates and fans.

Tendulkar retired with 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI tons to his name.