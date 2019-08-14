 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"On This Day" A 17-Year-Old Sachin Tendulkar Scored His Maiden International Century

Updated: 14 August 2019 11:48 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Sachin Tendulkar retired with 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI tons to his name.

"On This Day" A 17-Year-Old Sachin Tendulkar Scored His Maiden International Century
Sachin Tendulkar's legacy as a cricketer has remained unmatched over the years. © Twitter/BCCI

Sachin Tendulkar's legacy as a cricketer has remained unmatched over the years on many fronts including his 100 international centuries. Sachin Tendulkar's journey to international cricket started in the year 1989, at a tender age of 16. From there, he went on to score over 34,000 international runs, before retiring in 2013 as a legend of the game. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, turned back the clock, to recall Sachin Tendulkar's first international century, which he scored on August 14, 1990 against England at Old Trafford.

The BCCI shared a picture of Tendulkar's maiden ton on Twitter and said, "#ThisThatDayYear: Rewind to 1990 and the world witnessed @sachin_rt's maiden international ton. At the tender age of 17, the little master scored his first ton in whites at Old Trafford. What a moment!"

England skipper Graham Gooch and his opening partner Mike Atherton had scored a century each in the match as the hosts posted a mammoth 519, after opting to bat, in the first innings.

In reply, India scored 432 runs in the first innings, with Tendulkar contributing 68 runs. India's first innings total allowed England to take a 87 runs lead, before declaring their second innings at 320/4, asking India to chase down 408 runs.

India started their chase on a poor note, losing their top order inside 110 runs. But a 17-year-old Tendulkar, saved the day for India, scoring 119 runs while batting through the innings. He struck 17 boundaries in his 189-ball knock, gathering large applause from his teammates and fans.

Tendulkar retired with 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI tons to his name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tendulkar retired with 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI tons to his name
  • Tendulkar's legacy as a cricketer has remained unmatched over the years
  • Tendulkar's journey to international cricket started in the year 1989
Related Articles
Hashim Amla Retires From International Cricket, Gets Tribute From Sachin Tendulkar
Hashim Amla Retires From International Cricket, Gets Tribute From Sachin Tendulkar
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis' "Poor Captaincy" For His Mediocre Showing vs India In 2003 World Cup
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar "Thrilled" As His Car Parks Itself
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar "Thrilled" As His Car Parks Itself
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture With "The Sultan Of Swing"
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture With "The Sultan Of Swing"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.