Sachin, Sehwag Lead Congratulations After Bangladesh Score First Test Win Over Australia

Bangladesh put up a stellar show and scripted history as they beat Australia by 20 runs on the fourth day of the first Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday. This was Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory against Australia. Just after the victory, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages, applauding Bangladesh's spectacular show in the opening Test.

Sachin Tendulkar called Bangladesh's performance 'inspiring'. The cricketer legend took tweeted his wishes for Bangladesh, saying: "2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS".

2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017

Several other cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, also congratulated the Bangladeshis.

Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2017

Another excellent test match in Dhaka. And what a result this could be for Bangladesh. Further proof of their growth, even if at home — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2017

Congrats Bangladesh on a special victory. Getting 86/8 when 107 were needed.

2 wonderful test finishes in 2 days. A treat to watch#BANvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 30, 2017

Our Honorable Prime Minister greeting our Man of the Match @Sah75official pic.twitter.com/nQctcvSPmx — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 30, 2017

Congratulations @BCBtigers for creating history by winning the test match against @CricketAus Great show @Sah75official @mushfiqur15 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 30, 2017

Congratulations Bangladesh ???? didn't think I would be writing this tweet but you need to give credit where credit is due. ???? #testcricket — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 30, 2017

Congratulations to @BCBtigers for their first ever win against Australia in a test match.#HearUsRoar pic.twitter.com/KcaqSPnTsJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 30, 2017

4 days. 942 runs. 40 wickets. And the margin of victory-20 runs. Test Cricket at its very best. Well done Bangladesh. History created. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 30, 2017

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day.

David Warner top scored with 112 for the tourists, who were chasing a target of 265 after bowling out Bangladesh for 221 in the second innings. From 158 for 2, Australia slipped to 199 for 8. Lower-order batsmen Pat Cummins (33 not out) and Nathan Lyon (12) then tried to stabilise the innings but Taijul Islam removed Lyon to seal the issue.

Man of the Match Shakib took ten wickets and also scored 84 runs in the first innings.

