 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Sachin, Sehwag Lead Congratulations After Bangladesh Score First Test Win Over Australia

Updated: 30 August 2017 16:22 IST

Bangladesh scored their first-ever Test win over Australia at Mirpur on Wednesday.

Sachin, Sehwag Lead Congratulations After Bangladesh Score First Test Win Over Australia
With this result Bangladesh have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. © AFP

Bangladesh put up a stellar show and scripted history as they beat Australia by 20 runs on the fourth day of the first Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday. This was Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory against Australia. Just after the victory, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages, applauding Bangladesh's spectacular show in the opening Test.

Sachin Tendulkar called Bangladesh's performance 'inspiring'. The cricketer legend took tweeted his wishes for Bangladesh, saying: "2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS".

Several other cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, also congratulated the Bangladeshis.

With this result Bangladesh have now taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day.

David Warner top scored with 112 for the tourists, who were chasing a target of 265 after bowling out Bangladesh for 221 in the second innings. From 158 for 2, Australia slipped to 199 for 8. Lower-order batsmen Pat Cummins (33 not out) and Nathan Lyon (12) then tried to stabilise the innings but Taijul Islam removed Lyon to seal the issue.

Man of the Match Shakib took ten wickets and also scored 84 runs in the first innings.

(With AFP inputs)

 

Topics : Bangladesh Australia Shakib Al Hasan Steven Peter Devereux Smith Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
  • Bangladesh lead 2-match series 1-0
  • Man of the Match Shakib took ten wickets
Related Articles
Bangladesh Stun Australia For Historic Test Win
Bangladesh Stun Australia For Historic Test Win
1st Test: Shakib Al Hasan's Five-For Puts Bangladesh On Top Against Australia On Day 2
1st Test: Shakib Al Hasan's Five-For Puts Bangladesh On Top Against Australia On Day 2
Ravindra Jadeja Becomes World No. 1 Test All-Rounder
Ravindra Jadeja Becomes World No. 1 Test All-Rounder
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.