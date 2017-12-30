Sabbir Rahman Under Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting Fan During First-Class Match

Star Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has found himself at the center of yet another controversy after allegedly assaulting a fan during a first-class match in Rajshahi last week. The incident occurred on the second day of Rajshahi Division's National Cricket League game against Dhaka Metropolis. According to media reports, Sabbir, after seeking permission from the on-field umpires, left the ground to confront the supporter, who was having a go at him during one of the innings break. Sabbir then went behind the sight screen and assaulted the young fan, who was brought to the field of play by an acquaintance of the cricketer, reports ESPNcricinfo.