Saba Karim's Son Detained After His Car Hits Woman In Mumbai: Report

Updated: 07 January 2020 19:14 IST

Saba Karim's son Fidel was driving when a woman reportedly came in front of his car and he was unable to brake in time.

Saba Karim
Saba Karim was in the car when the accident happened. © AFP

A 24-year-old woman pedestrian was knocked down by a car driven by former cricketer Saba Karim's son near Kemp's Corner junction in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police sources said. The incident occurred when Saba Karim and his son Fidel, in his mid-20s, were proceeding from Kemp's Corner towards south Mumbai, around 6.30 a.m. Suddenly, as Fidel Karim drove in the third lane trying to overtake another vehicle, a female pedestrian who was crossing the road suddenly came in front of his vehicle.

Before he could apply the brakes, she was knocked down by his car and was badly injured, said the sources.

Identified later as Siddhi M, she was rushed to the Jaslok Hospital nearby in an unconscious state and is undergoing treatment.

The mishap occurred amid thin traffic and the extent of the injuries she suffered is not immediately known.

Police are waiting for her to regain consciousness and record her statement before initiating further proceedings against Fidel Karim, who has been detained, according to the sources.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Syed Saba Karim Cricket
Highlights
  • Saba Karim's son Fidel was driving when his car hit a woman
  • Saba Karim was in the car with him during the accident
  • Fidel Karim has been detained by police, sources said
