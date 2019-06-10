West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell reduced South Africa to 29 for two before rain stopped play in their World Cup match in Southampton on Monday. South Africa, desperately needing a win after defeats in all three of their matches so far at the tournament in England and Wales, lost the toss and were put in to bat under threatening skies. They were quickly in trouble, with Hashim Amla edging Cottrell to Chris Gayle at slip for just six, sparking the bowler's trademark celebration featuring a short march and salute. That brought Aiden Markram to the wicket but he had only made five when he tickled a Cottrell delivery down the legside and wicketkeeper Shai Hope completed the catch to leave South Africa in deep trouble at 28-2 in the seventh over. In the following over, delivered by Oshane Thomas, rain stopped play and the covers came on. (LIVE SCORECARD)