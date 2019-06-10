 
South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Rain Comes To Proteas' Rescue After Sheldon Cottrell Strikes

Updated:10 June 2019 17:39 IST
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs WI, Live Score: South Africa lost two early wickets batting first in Southampton against West Indies before rain stopped the play.

South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Rain Comes To Proteas
SA vs WI Live Cricket World Cup Score: Play has been stopped due to rain in Southampton. © AFP

West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell reduced South Africa to 29 for two before rain stopped play in their World Cup match in Southampton on Monday. South Africa, desperately needing a win after defeats in all three of their matches so far at the tournament in England and Wales, lost the toss and were put in to bat under threatening skies. They were quickly in trouble, with Hashim Amla edging Cottrell to Chris Gayle at slip for just six, sparking the bowler's trademark celebration featuring a short march and salute. That brought Aiden Markram to the wicket but he had only made five when he tickled a Cottrell delivery down the legside and wicketkeeper Shai Hope completed the catch to leave South Africa in deep trouble at 28-2 in the seventh over. In the following over, delivered by Oshane Thomas, rain stopped play and the covers came on. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between South Africa vs West Indies, Straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

  • 17:39 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    As the wait continues, the players are taking their lunch. The cut-off time for a 20-over per side match is 9:30 pm IST. So, we still have quite a lot of time left but for that the rain has to stop completely.
  • 17:10 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    The sky in Southampton looks brighter than earlier as the clouds have somewhat cleared but sadly the rain hasn't stopped completely.
  • 17:08 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    The wait continues as rain continues to pound Southampton. While you wait for some better news, the other big news coming from the sport is Yuvraj Singh's retirement. The likes of Virat Kohli and others have wished the stylish southpaw on a glorious career. Click here to read more
  • 16:27 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Earlier it was slight drizzle but now it has gotten heavier in Southampton, meaning we will have to wait for long for the play to resume.
  • 16:16 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Live visuals from the ground are not a good indication as the drizzle continues. The umbrellas are out in the stands and the spectators are patiently waiting for the rain to stop and play to resume. 
  • 15:42 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    It has started drizzling in Southampton and the umpires have signalled towards the groundsmen to bring on the covers. 
  • 15:39 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    South skipper Faf du Plesis has reported some issue in front of the sight-screen and the umpire walks all the way to the boundary rope to get it sorted. 
  • 15:35 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Sheldon Cottrell continues with his tight line and finishes off with a wicket maiden. South Africa are 28/2 after seven overs.
  • 15:31 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    It was a nothing delivery from Sheldon Cottrell, it was going down and would have been called wide had the batsman left it but instead he wanted to work it fine and ended up gloving it to keeper. Shai Hope completed a good catch to his left. With that comes the trademark "Salute" celebration of Cottrell.

  • 15:26 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Cottrell offers width to Quinton de Kock and he pounced on that as he struck it firmly off the backfoot for a four through point.
  • 15:24 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Quinton de Kock plays an elegant shot through backward point. Kemar Roach dived full length at the fence and managed to keep it inside, saving two crucial runs for his side.
  • 15:22 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Aiden Markram gets off the mark with a boundary. He played full ball from Kemar Roach on his front foot through cover for a four. It was result of a pure timing.
  • 15:15 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Extra bounce from Sheldon Cottrell does the trick for him as Hashim Amla once again wanted to slash it over point but didn't cover the bounce and paid heavy price for it as the ball went straight to Chris Gayle at the first slip. 
  • 15:13 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Cottrell bowls a juicy half-volley to Hashim Amla. He leans forward and plays it elegantly in the gap on the off side for a four.
  • 15:10 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Sourth Africa openers start cautiously against West Indies pacers.
  • 15:09 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Kemar Roach, who was brought in place of Andre Russell in today's game, convinced umpire to rule in his favour. Quinton de Kock reviewed it straight away and the replay suggests it came off his thigh pad forcing the umpire to reverse his decision. 
  • 15:01 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla are the two South Africa openers Sheldon Cottrell will open the bowling for West Indies.
  • 14:59 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas


    South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(wk), Faf du Plessis(capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks
  • 14:45 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    West Indies opt to bowl against South Africa in Southampton 
  • 14:17 (IST)Jun 10, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the match between South Africa and West Indies. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs South Africa vs West Indies, Match 15 Cricket Cricket
