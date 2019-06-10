South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Rain Comes To Proteas' Rescue After Sheldon Cottrell Strikes
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs WI, Live Score: South Africa lost two early wickets batting first in Southampton against West Indies before rain stopped the play.
West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell reduced South Africa to 29 for two before rain stopped play in their World Cup match in Southampton on Monday. South Africa, desperately needing a win after defeats in all three of their matches so far at the tournament in England and Wales, lost the toss and were put in to bat under threatening skies. They were quickly in trouble, with Hashim Amla edging Cottrell to Chris Gayle at slip for just six, sparking the bowler's trademark celebration featuring a short march and salute. That brought Aiden Markram to the wicket but he had only made five when he tickled a Cottrell delivery down the legside and wicketkeeper Shai Hope completed the catch to leave South Africa in deep trouble at 28-2 in the seventh over. In the following over, delivered by Oshane Thomas, rain stopped play and the covers came on. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:08 (IST)Jun 10, 2019The wait continues as rain continues to pound Southampton. While you wait for some better news, the other big news coming from the sport is Yuvraj Singh's retirement. The likes of Virat Kohli and others have wished the stylish southpaw on a glorious career. Click here to read more
- 15:42 (IST)Jun 10, 2019It has started drizzling in Southampton and the umpires have signalled towards the groundsmen to bring on the covers.
Down comes the rain.
With South Africa 29/2, the players unfortunately go off the field.
With South Africa 29/2, the players unfortunately go off the field.
- 15:31 (IST)Jun 10, 2019It was a nothing delivery from Sheldon Cottrell, it was going down and would have been called wide had the batsman left it but instead he wanted to work it fine and ended up gloving it to keeper. Shai Hope completed a good catch to his left. With that comes the trademark "Salute" celebration of Cottrell.
Hashim Amla
Aiden Markram
Sheldon Cottrell's on fire this morning! pic.twitter.com/Y0WCYJSJz7
- 15:15 (IST)Jun 10, 2019Extra bounce from Sheldon Cottrell does the trick for him as Hashim Amla once again wanted to slash it over point but didn't cover the bounce and paid heavy price for it as the ball went straight to Chris Gayle at the first slip.
Sheldon Cottrell whips out his salute in just his second over!
Amla fends one straight to Gayle at slip and South Africa lose an early wicket.
Amla fends one straight to Gayle at slip and South Africa lose an early wicket.
FOLLOW LIVE | #CWC19https://t.co/vaVqYG8omh pic.twitter.com/DpRGECPyC6
- 14:59 (IST)Jun 10, 2019West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane ThomasSouth Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(wk), Faf du Plessis(capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks
Aiden Markram— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 10, 2019
Beuran Hendricks
Tabraiz Shamsi
JP Duminy
Kemar Roach
Darren Bravo
Evin Lewis
Andre Russell
Two changes for both sides at the Hampshire Bowl.
FOLLOW LIVE | #CWC19https://t.co/vaVqYG8omh pic.twitter.com/R4z3e5lgpQ