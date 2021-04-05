Fakhar Zaman was run out in the second One-day International between Pakistan and South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday in controversial circumstances. Batting on 193 at the start of the 50th over with Pakistan needing 31 runs to win, Zaman decided to come back for a second run after playing the first ball towards the off side. South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who was waiting to collect the ball at the striker's end, gestured as if to suggest that the throw should be at the non-striker's end. As Zaman was blindsided with his back towards the fielder, the stumps at the striker's end were disturbed with a direct hit even as Zaman, who had presumed a throw at the other end, was found short of his ground.

That was some next level stuff from Quinton de kock. Almost saw a mini Kumar Sangakkara inside him#SAvPAK #fakharzaman #deock pic.twitter.com/xTSzmow05o — priya sharma (@iplteamtrolls) April 4, 2021

Zaman's valiant effort of 193, the highest-ever individual score in an ODI chase, was in vain as Pakistan fell agonizingly short of their target of 342 runs after finishing 324 for 9.

Zaman's dismissal courted controversy with the 'fake fielding' rule of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in place to deter fielders from distracting batsmen.

Clause 41.5 of ICC Playing Conditions deals with "Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman."

Clause 41.5.1 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."

Promoted

De Kock, through his gestures, seemed to ask the fielder in the deep to throw the ball at the non-striker's end.

However, the throw came in to the end where Zaman was running and the Pakistan batsman was short of his ground by some distance.