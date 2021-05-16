The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared a nostalgic video of the recently-postponed IPL 2021 on their official social media platform. The video contained clips of RCB's journey in this year's tournament, the highs and lows, and some bonding moments between the players. RCB tweeted, "Bold Diaries: IPL 2021 Nostalgic Moments RCB is not a team, it's an emotion! And the first half of #IPL2021 was an emotional roller-coaster ride. Here's a look back at the most memorable moments."

RCB is not a team, it's an emotion! And the first half of #IPL2021 was an emotional roller-coaster ride. Here's a look back at the most memorable moments on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Wm5l9DVbCd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 16, 2021

RCB were placed third in the points table, only behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the tournament was postponed.

They won five of the seven matches played under the leadership of Virat Kohli, with 10 points in their kitty.

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council indefinitely postponed IPL 2021 on May 4 as several players tested positive for COVID-19 within the bio-bubble.

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) players Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy, DC's Amit Mishra and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha tested Covid positive.

Several ground staff members and team staff members including CSK's bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and Mike Hussey also tested positive for the virus.

Only 29 of the 60 IPL matches could be played this season, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs DC being the last fixture that was played.