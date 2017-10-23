 
Rookies Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer Included In T20 squad For New Zealand Series, Murali Vijay Back In Test Squad For Sri Lanka Series

Updated: 23 October 2017 13:40 IST

Rookie Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj and prolific Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer were the two new faces in the Indian T20I squad announced for the three-match series against New Zealand starting November 1.

Mohammed Siraj was included in India's T20 squad for series against New Zealand © PTI

Rookie Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj was rewarded for his good show for India A during a recent tour of South Africa and matches against New Zealand. Siraj was picked for the T20I series against New Zealand while prolific Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer was also included in the squad. Iyer has been a consistent performer in the past one year or so, playing for Mumbai and India A and also had an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016, playing for Delhi Daredevils. He scored a double hundred earlier this year in a warm-up game against Australia along with a match-winning hundred in the final against South Africa A in the summit clash of an away tri-series.

Siraj and Iyer were the two new faces in the Indian T20 squad announced on Monday for the three-match series against New Zealand starting November 1. Despite speculation, skipper Virat Kohli has decided against taking rest from the New Zealand leg and the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, starting November 16. The first two Tests against Sri Lanka are to be held in Kolkata and Nagpur. However, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad indicated that a "rotation policy will be applicable" for the captain as well.

It is expected that Kohli will be rested for the final Test and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is slated in December as he would be required fresh and re-energised before the tough tour of South Africa.

There are no surprises in the Test squad with Abhinav Mukund making way for a fit-again first-choice opener Murali Vijay. Vijay did not take part in the last Test series against Sri Lanka due to hand injury and some other fitness related issues.

Predictably, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback in the longer version with Kuldeep Yadav being the third specialist spinner.

Senior speedsters Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are back in the squad for the five-day format along with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha.

Ashish Nehra, who will retire after the first T20 game on November 1, has been picked for only that game scheduled in his home ground of Delhi.

Squad for T20: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra (only 1 game)

Test Squad (2 matches): Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandra Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohamed Shami, Unmesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

(With PTI Inputs)

