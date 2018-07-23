Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Gives Hilarious Reply To Yuzvendra Chahal

Rohit Sharma had an impressive limited-overs series against England. He scored a brilliant 100 not out in the Twenty20 International series and then scored an unbeaten 137 in the One-day Internationals (ODIs). Despite his good run in the limited-overs series, Rohit was ignored by the selectors for the Test series. On Friday, Rohit took to his Instagram and posted a picture of his own. Rohit's team-mate and India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was first to comment on the picture. Chahal, who shared a good bonding with Rohit, tried to tease him by saying: "Miss you Rohitaaaa sharaaammmaaa."

To Chahal's comment, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh came with a hilarious reply and said: @yuzi_chahal23 he's mine now."

Currently, Rohit is on a vacation in Prague with Ritika.

The right-hander took to Instagram and posted a photo with his wife and wrote: "Exploring the beautiful city of Prague #PragueOldTown".

Rohit finished as highest run-getter in the Twenty20 International series against England. He had scored 137 runs in three matches at an average of 68.50, including one century.

In the ODI series, Rohit scored an unbeaten 137 in the opening match. He signed off the ODI series with 154 runs at an average of 77.00.

Rohit last played in whites in January earlier this year against South Africa. The right-hander scored just 78 runs in four innings at an average of 19.50.