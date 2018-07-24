 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Gets Generous Offer From Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 24 July 2018 14:38 IST

Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal have been involved in witty exchanges about Rohit Sharma on social media.

Rohit Sharma
Yuzvendra Chahal shares good bonding with Rohit Sharma. © Instagram

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma, while wishing his teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his 28th birthday, had poked fun of the bowler as he posted a picture which clearly depicted the leg-spinner's missing tooth. "Wish you a great birthday little bro, may you continue to spin everyone into your web and impress one and all. And hope you find that missing tooth?? @yuzi_chahal . Much love RS," Rohit Sharma's post read.

Before Chahal could reply on Rohit's post, the batsman's wife Ritika Sajdeh chipped in.

"Happiest birthday @yuzi_chahal ! I'm sure you miss @ImRo45 today but I'll have him back to you in no time," Ritika said.

To this Chahal, who shares good bonding with Rohit, said: "Thank you bhabhi. Yes I did miss him but you can have him till I find my missing tooth."

Earlier on Friday, Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram and posted a picture of his own.

Chahal was first to comment on the picture.

"Miss you Rohitaaaa sharaaammmaaa," Chahal had commented.

To Chahal's comment, Rohit's wife Ritika came with a hilarious reply and said: @yuzi_chahal23 he's mine now."

Currently, Rohit is on a vacation in Prague with Ritika.

The right-hander took to Instagram and posted a photo with his wife and wrote: "Exploring the beautiful city of Prague #PragueOldTown".

Rohit finished as highest run-getter in the Twenty20 International series against England. He had scored 137 runs in three matches at an average of 68.50, including one century.

In the ODI series, Rohit scored an unbeaten 137 in the opening match. He signed off the ODI series with 154 runs at an average of 77.00.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma wished Yuzvendra Chahal on his 28th birthday
  • Chahal shares good bonding with Rohit
  • Rohit is on a vacation in Prague with Ritika
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Gets Generous Offer From Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit Sharma Asks Yuzvendra Chahal To Find His
Rohit Sharma Asks Yuzvendra Chahal To Find His 'Missing Tooth'
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Gives Hilarious Reply To Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit Sharma, After Test Snub, Flies Off For Vacation With Wife Ritika
Rohit Sharma, After Test Snub, Flies Off For Vacation With Wife Ritika
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheers For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma Unable To Hide His Delight
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 23 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.