Rohit Sharma, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, took to Instagram to share a video of himself thanking his fans and promised to bring many more laurels for the country. While fans congratulated the batsman after Rohit was named as one of the recipient to receive the prestigious award, Yuvraj Singh decided to pull the leg of Mumbai Indians skipper with a cheeky comment. "It's amazing how u can talk while keeping gulab jamuns stuffed on each side of your mouth," Yuvraj left a comment on Rohit's post, tagging his wife Ritika.

Ritika quickly responded to Yuvraj's comment and wrote "must you tease the Khel Ratna".

Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Table Tennis player Manika Batra, Paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu and Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal were the five sportspersons who won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year.

Rohit, along with his Mumbai Indians squad, has reached the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rohit travelled with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira on Friday.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure, all players will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine after arriving in the UAE.

The IPL 2020 has been moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league will begin on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.

Promoted

All the matches will be played across three venues; Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Six teams have landed in the UAE while the Delhi Capitals and the SunRisers Hyderabad are expected to travel over the weekend.