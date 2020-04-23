Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Rohit Sharma's Latest Instagram Post Is What Everyone Is "Missing" In The Country

Updated: 23 April 2020 16:06 IST

Rohit Sharma reflected the entire country's feelings as everyone misses being out in the sun during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rohit has been actively posting videos and pictures for his fans on social media. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma has been actively posting videos and pictures for his fans on social media as India fights against the coronavirus pandemic. Rohit's latest Instagram post is a throwback photo of himself in which he can be seen standing outdoors with the sun shining right behind him. He captioned his post saying, "Oh outdoors and sunlight, I miss ya!". Rohit Sharma's Instagram post is definitely a very relatable post for citizens of the country as India is under complete lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Oh outdoors and sunlight, I miss ya!

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Sharma, the vice-captain of the Indian team in white-ball cricket has been very vocal about the threat that coronavirus poses. He has time and again taken to social media and asked citizens of the country to remain indoors and follow the guidelines issued by the government of India to eliminate the coronavirus threat. Like many other athletes, Rohit Sharma also donated generously to help the country in these testing times.

The right-handed batsman was supposed to lead Mumbai Indians in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. However, with the IPL being 'postponed indefinitely' Sharma like most other cricketers is at home with his family.

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the cash-rich league with four IPL titles under his belt. Last year, Rohit Sharma's team defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by one run in one of the most memorable finals in IPL's history.

CSK holds the record for making the maximum number of appearances in the finals of the Indian Premier League. All of them have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
