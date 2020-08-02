India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has garnered a reputation of coming up with some funny statements and replies during his press conferences. He often responds to reporters with cheeky comments that draw laughs from everyone watching. In a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, the opening batsman revealed just why he enjoys pressers so much. "How do you get such humour during PC?" one fan asked him. Responding to the question, Rohit said with a smirk: "I enjoy my press conferences because that's the only time that you can give it back to the reporters."

Rohit Sharma also gave some other interesting answers.

Asked about one bowler from the past that he would like to face, Rohit Sharma named former Australia great Glenn McGrath.

One fan asked him two Mumbai Indians players he would like to bring back from retirement.

Rohit Sharma, who has been the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise's most successful captain, went on to name two players.

"The one and only Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock," he said.

He was also asked to pick his favourite century from the five that he scored in the 2019 World Cup.

Rohit said it was his unbeaten 122 against South Africa, due to tough conditions and a dangerous bowling attack.

"How much was your first paycheck worth and at what age did you get it? How did you spend it, with friends or family?" one fan asked him.

"My first paycheck wasn't a paycheck, it was cash, which I won playing a match near my society. It was Rs 50 and obviously it was spent by eating roadside vada pav with my friends," Rohit Sharma answered.

He also revealed the biggest "life-turning" moment for him, which was when he read the book "The Making of a Cricketer", which is about legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma will be seen back in action when the 13th edition of the IPL gets underway in the UAE in September.