Rohit Sharma Welcomes "New Addition To Indian Rhino Family"

India opener Rohit Sharma, who has actively taken up the cause of protecting the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino and promoting awareness about the "vulnerable" species in India, took to Instagram to welcome the newest addition to the Indian Rhino family. Sharing a photo of a rhinoceros and a baby rhino on his Instagram story, Rohit wrote "Celebrating the new addition to the Indian rhino family at Manas National Park." World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India also shared Rohit's story on their Instagram.

Rohit Sharma shared the news through an Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Of the estimated 3,500 Indian rhinos left in the world, 82 per cent are found in India. Once found abundantly across the Indus, the Ganga and the Brahmaputra river basins, the animal is now found only in select pockets in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The state animal of Assam, the Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from in-breeding and disease.

Rohit Sharma joined WWF India as its brand ambassador for Rhino Conservation in 2018.

WWF India wished the right-hander on his 33rd birthday last week.

"We are living in difficult times & it is important we celebrate the joys along the way - we wish a very happy birthday to our rhino ambassador, @ImRo45. Rohit Sharma has been an ambassador since 2018 - helping us raise awareness on the plight of rhinos," they had tweeted.

"Thank you it's been a privilege," he tweeted in response.

In 2018, Rohit had dedicated a match-winning T20I century against England to Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, who died in March earlier that year.