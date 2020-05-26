Rohit Sharma, who suffered an injury while playing in T20I series in New Zealand, is working extremely hard to regain full match fitness. Apart from working on his fitness, the right-handed batsman has also been quite active on the social media, especially Instagram, where he keeps interacting with fellow cricketers on a regular basis. On Tuesday, Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to post a home workout video of himself, using which he trolled leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal 's fielding efforts. "That's my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around ) @yuzi_chahal23," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma was one of the standout performers for India in both One-day Internationals (ODIs) and Test cricket last year. He broke the record of the greatest number of centuries in a single edition of 50-over World Cup, breaching three-figure on five occasions during 2019 World Cup.

He was also the top-scorer in the tournament with 648 runs in nine games at a staggering average of 81.00.

Rohit Sharma, during a Facebook live session last week, said that he has fully recovered from the calf injury which he sustained in February.

"Before the lockdown happened, I was almost ready to play. That whole week was going to be my fitness test but that's when the lockdown happened and I had to push back everything now," Rohit told LaLiga's Facebook live session on Saturday night.

"Once everything opens up, I have to first go to the centre (NCA) and give my fitness test and once I pass the fitness test, I will be allowed to go and resume my duties with the team."

The 33-year-old opener, who resides in Mumbai, said during this coronavirus-forced lockdown, he has focussed on his diet and also managed to do some running.