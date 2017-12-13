 
Rohit Sharma To Hitman: How And Where

Updated: 13 December 2017 17:13 IST

Rohit Sharma has made history once again by scoring his third ODI double-century.

Rohit Sharma scored his 3rd double century on Wednesday against Sri Lanka © AFP

Rohit Sharma is called 'Hitman' with good reason. He has made it a habit to score big centuries when it comes to setting up big totals for India in One-day Internationals. His power-hitting capabilities reached cricketing folklore levels on Wednesday when he hammered 208 not out in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali to become the only batsman in international cricket to have three such scores.

No wonder he is called 'Hitman'.

The genesis of the nickname originates from the first ODI double-century he scored, against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013.

It is understood that one of the TV production crew present at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru had started the nickname, which subsequently became famous when Ravi Shastri used it during commentary, according to quora.com.

Sharma was on 197 and hit a six to reach his double-century. Shastri, the current Team India coach, was in the commentary box and said, "they call him Hitman and he has arrived to the party", the website says.

There is also a school of thought which says Hitman originated from Ro-hit.

Either way, he does hit hard.

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored his 3rd double century
  • He scored 208* in 153 balls
  • India scored 392 in the second ODI
