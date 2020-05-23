Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Remembering How Beautiful Your Smile Is": Rohit Sharma Teases Ex-India Cricketer

Updated: 23 May 2020 17:41 IST

Rohit Sharma took a cheeky dig at former India left-arm spinner while sharing a throwback picture on Instagram.

"Remembering How Beautiful Your Smile Is": Rohit Sharma Teases Ex-India Cricketer
Rohit Sharma posted a throwback picture with Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha on Instagram. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback picture with Suresh Raina and former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. Rohit revealed that the picture was from the trio's first tour of New Zealand. In the picture while Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina were seen enjoying the scenic view, Pragyan Ojha can be seen smiling back at the camera. Rohit Sharma, while sharing the picture, took a cheeky dig at the left-arm spinner. "First New Zealand tour for all 3 way back in 2009 remembering how beautiful your smile is Ojha," Rohit Sharma captioned the image. 

Rohit, much like other cricketers, has been spending time at home amid the nationwide lockdown. 

While there have been talks going around that cricket might return behind closed doors and players can soon start individual training, Rohit Sharma along with his statemate Ajinkya Rahane might have to wait a little longer to get back onto the field. 

On Wednesday, a PTI report said that Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait to start individual training in the city due to its status of being a COVID-19 red zone, which rules out the opening of sports facilities here for the time being.

"We will strictly adhere to the norms of the state government with regard to the opening of stadiums and sports facilities," a senior MCA official told PTI.

Rohit was slated to lead the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the lucrative league indefinitely as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Pragyan Ojha Pragyan Ojha Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma shared a throwback photo with Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha
  • Rohit took a cheeky dig at Ojha, who can be seen smiling in the picture
  • Rohit revealed that the image was from the trio's 1st tour of New Zealand
Related Articles
No Virat Kohli In Brad Hoggs Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians
No Virat Kohli In Brad Hogg's Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharmas Camaraderie On Display In This Throwback Picture
Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma's Camaraderie On Display In This Throwback Picture
Coronavirus: No Resumption Of Cricket Practice For Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane In Red Zone Mumbai
Coronavirus: No Resumption Of Cricket Practice For Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane In Red Zone Mumbai
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.