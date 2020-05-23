Rohit Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback picture with Suresh Raina and former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. Rohit revealed that the picture was from the trio's first tour of New Zealand. In the picture while Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina were seen enjoying the scenic view, Pragyan Ojha can be seen smiling back at the camera. Rohit Sharma, while sharing the picture, took a cheeky dig at the left-arm spinner. "First New Zealand tour for all 3 way back in 2009 remembering how beautiful your smile is Ojha," Rohit Sharma captioned the image.

Rohit, much like other cricketers, has been spending time at home amid the nationwide lockdown.

While there have been talks going around that cricket might return behind closed doors and players can soon start individual training, Rohit Sharma along with his statemate Ajinkya Rahane might have to wait a little longer to get back onto the field.

On Wednesday, a PTI report said that Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait to start individual training in the city due to its status of being a COVID-19 red zone, which rules out the opening of sports facilities here for the time being.

"We will strictly adhere to the norms of the state government with regard to the opening of stadiums and sports facilities," a senior MCA official told PTI.

Rohit was slated to lead the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the lucrative league indefinitely as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.