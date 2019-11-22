 
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Takes An Insane Slip Catch, Twitter Bows Down To "Superhero"

Updated: 22 November 2019 16:14 IST
Rohit Sharma took a beauty at second slip to dismiss Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque off Umesh Yadav.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Takes An Insane Slip Catch, Twitter Bows Down To "Superhero"
Rohit Sharma took a mind-blowing one-handed catch at second slip. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who is in the form of his life with the bat, proved to be an absolute live-wire in the slip cordon on Day One of the ground-breaking day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday. The opening batsman took a mind-blowing one-handed catch at second slip to remove Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque early in the day. In the 11th over of the match, Haque tried to defend against Umesh Yadav but the ball found a thick outside edge of the bat. The ball was flying towards captain Virat Kohli stationed at first slip but Rohit Sharma had different plans. Rohit was alert enough to fly to his right and caught the ball one-handed in front of the first slip.

Twitter went berserk after Rohit Sharma's stunning catch. Here are some reactions.

Earlier, Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat in front of a sell-out crowd.

"The wicket is dry and hard, so that's why we want to bat first," Mominul said at the toss.

"It's a brave decision we feel. It's a great opportunity for everyone."

India have made no changes to the team that won the Indore Test inside three days.

"We would have batted first as well. Decent grass cover on it, but it's a hard pitch," Kohli said at the toss.

"With the pink ball there will be something for the first 15 overs. This is another opportunity for us to come and execute our skills.

"The challenge is to adapt quickly to the ball. It travels fast and it's difficult to control. We are fulfilling a responsibility of debuting with the pink ball."

India lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mominul Haque Mominul Haque Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma proved to be an absolute live-wire in the slip cordon
  • The opening batsman took a mind-blowing one-handed catch at second slip
  • Twitter went berserk after Rohit Sharma's stunning catch
