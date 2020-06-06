Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal share great camaraderie on and off the field and the duo never fails to pull each other's leg whenever given a chance on social media. Rohit once again trolled Yuzvendra Chahal after the leg-spinner posted a picture on Instagram. In the picture, Chahal can be seen wearing a loose t-shirt and pointing that out, Rohit took a hilarious dig at his India teammate. "Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai (Are you inside the clothes or are the clothes inside you)," Rohit asked Chahal.

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Harshal Patel could not stop his laughter after watching how Rohit trolled Chahal and he posted a laughing emoji in reply to the Mumbai Indians skipper's comment.

Chahal, much like other cricketers, during the forced break from cricket due to coronavirus pandemic has been quite active on social media.

Chahal has gatecrashed a lot of Instagram live sessions of various sports sportspersons and other celebrities.

Recently, when MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi did an Instagram Live chat with Rupha Ramani on Chennai Super Kings' handle, Yuzvendra Chahal made frequent appearances with lovable messages for the former India captain.

Chahal even challenged Sakshi in a game of 'Ludo' during her interaction on CSK's official Instagram handle.

Both Rohit and Chahal would have been busy strategising their game plans to counter each other's strengths for their clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament indefinitely as a precautionary measure.