Rohit Sharma Smashed Highest Individual ODI Score On This Day In 2014. Watch
Rohit Sharma re-wrote the history books on this day in 2014 when he hammered Sri Lanka to register the highest ODI individual score of 264.
Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the finest white-ball cricketers of the current generation and his limited-overs records speak volumes of his dominance in the 50-over and 20-over formats. He is the only player to have scored more than one double-century in the One-day International format. In fact, Rohit has smashed three double-centuries in the ODIs and also holds the record of highest individual score in the format. Exactly six years ago, the opening batsman created history by smashing 264 against Sri Lanka at one of his favourite hunting grounds, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a link of Rohit's historical knock on their official Twitter handle.
"#OnThisDay in 2014, @ImRo45 created history by smashing 264 - the highest individual score in the ODIs. A knock that included 33 fours and 9 sixes #TeamIndia Watch that splendid knock here," the tweeted.
#OnThisDay in 2014, @ImRo45 created history by smashing 264 - the highest individual score in the ODIs
A knock that included fours and sixes#TeamIndia
Watch that splendid knock here
Going one step further, the International Cricket Council's Twitter account shared how Rohit's innings progressed ball-by-ball.
#OnThisDay in 2014, a @ImRo45 record
12......1.......11...41.1.4.1..11.1.41..4141...211...1.1......1111111.11114121..414..2114114.644.1114111.64.141.144.64.1111141.11161.1.21..61144414114441466.4.1414464161141pic.twitter.com/khn9525MjB
Interestingly, in reply to India's huge total of 404/5, the visitors could only muster 251 runs -- 13 runs less than what Rohit scored by himself.
Rohit played 173 balls in his marathon inning and smashed 33 fours and nine sixes. After a slow start, Rohit reached his fifty off 72 balls but changed gears to bring up next fifty off just 28 balls. He took another 25 balls to take his tally from 100 to 150. He reached his double century off 151 balls, while his next 50 runs came off just 15 deliveries.