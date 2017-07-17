 
Rohit Sharma Shows Fans His And Her Breakfasts!

Updated: 17 July 2017 15:59 IST

India opener Rohit Sharma posted a picture on Instagram which showed how his and wife Ritika's breakfasts differ.

Rohit Sharma will be seen in action when India visit Sri Lanka later this month. © AFP

The current Indian cricket team is fit and furious on the field. While the gym and off-field training are extremely important to compete at such a high level, diet and eating right plays a huge role in an athlete's life. There have been stories of Virat Kohli giving up his favourite home-cooked food to be able to maintain a strict diet which is essential in sports. But, it can get annoying when one is on a diet but everyone around you is gorging on goodies! India opener Rohit Sharma put up a picture on Instagram marking his and the wife's breakfasts. Rohit captioned it: "What her breakfast looks like and what mine looks like".

 

What her breakfast looks like and what mine looks like @ritssajdeh

While Rohit was eating healthy as it seemed in the picture, wife Ritika's breakfast comprised what all food lovers would love to gorge on - chocolate!

The Mumbai Indians captain who led his team to victory in the Indian Premier League earlier in the year seemed to be having a breakfast of greens, juice and coffee. Ritika's meal seems to comprise chocolate pancakes and fried delicacies.

Rohit was rested for India's tour to the West Indies after working hard in the ICC Champions Trophy. He returned home after scoring two half-centuries and one hundred in the event.

He will, however, be seen in action when India visit Sri Lanka later this month for a full series. The neighbours will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and a single T20 from July end to early September.

Topics : India Rohit Sharma Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma was rested for India's tour to the West Indies
  • He is back in the squad for the Sri Lanka tour
  • India and Sri Lanka will play a full series
