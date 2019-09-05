 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Too Good Player To Be Left Out," Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma As Test Opener

Updated: 05 September 2019 17:17 IST

After the openers failed to provide a good start against the West Indies, Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit Sharma to be tested at the top of the order.

"Too Good Player To Be Left Out," Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma As Test Opener
Rohit Sharma last featured in a Test match back in 2018 against Australia. © AFP

Rohit Sharma was not included in the playing XI during the Test matches against the West Indies in the recently concluded series where India thrashed the hosts 2-0. India produced a clinical performance, but the opening batsmen failed to provide a good start on all four occasions. After KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's poor show with the bat, former India captain Sourav Ganguly opined that the team management should give Rohit Sharma a chance at the top of the order in place of out of form opener KL Rahul.

"I had suggested earlier about trying Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket and I still believe that he needs to be given an opportunity because he is too good a player to be left out in the cold," Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India.

Ganguly further mentioned that while Mayank Agarwal need more opportunities, KL Rahul's form has created an opening at the top.

"The opening still remains an area to work on. Mayank Agarwal looks good but will need a few more opportunities. His partner KL Rahul, though, has flattered to deceive and that creates an opening at the top," Ganguly opined.

Ahead of the India and West Indies series, Ganguly had opined Rohit should be tried for the opening slot. However, he was left out for both the games. Ganguly also said K.L. Rahul's poor form can push the team management to try out Rohit as the opener with Mayank Agarwal.

Rohit had a great run in the recently concluded World Cup 2019, where he slammed five hundreds.

"After a fantastic World Cup, I believe he will be itching to grab the opportunity to open in Tests. With Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari settling in nicely, there is not much left to play around in the middle-order," the former captain added.

Ganguly also felt fixing the problem with the opening slot is the need of the hour for India in longest format of the game.

Speaking on the poor show by the West Indies side in the series, where they were whitewashed 0-2, Ganguly said the hosts lacked application.

"As has been clearly evident in every form of the contest, West Indies have the talent but in terms of application, the they are a long way off. How they manage to resurrect themselves from here on will define the future of West Indies cricket," the former left-handed batsman concluded.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Cricket Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma as Test opener
  • Rohit Sharma did not feature in the playing XI against the West Indies
  • India beat the West Indies 2-0 in the recently-concluded two-match series
Related Articles
Didn
Didn't Expect MS Dhoni To Be Picked For South Africa Series, Says Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni Has To Decide If He Can Still Win Matches For India, Says Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni Has To Decide If He Can Still Win Matches For India, Says Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly Surprised With Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin
Sourav Ganguly Surprised With Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin's Exclusion From First Test Against West Indies
Sourav Ganguly Credits Ashes For Keeping "Test Cricket Alive", Puts Onus On Others To Raise Their Standards
Sourav Ganguly Credits Ashes For Keeping "Test Cricket Alive", Puts Onus On Others To Raise Their Standards
Committee Of Administrators Facing Issues Implementing Conflict Clause, Says Diana Edulji
Committee Of Administrators Facing Issues Implementing Conflict Clause, Says Diana Edulji
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.