India opener and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma posted an adorable picture with daughter Samaira on his official social handle on Thursday. The photograph has father Rohit holding Samaira in her hands while her legs rested on Rohit's shoulders. Rohit shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Proud girl dad." The Indian opener, who was also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, was named in the Indian cricket team that will tour England for six Test matches scheduled to start from June 18.

The MI skipper helped team secure four wins out of their seven IPL 2021 games that were completed before the tournament was postponed.

Due to several positive cases among the players as well as the ground staff and support staff members inside the bio-bubble, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council decided to indefinitely postpone the 14th edition of the tournament.

Rohit, however, will travel with the national Test side to play six Tests in England, including the coveted World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand in Southampton.

The WTC Final will be followed by a five-Test series against hosts England in August and September.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla were named stand-by players for the long tour while KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha are "subject to fitness clearance".