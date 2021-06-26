After the conclusion of the first World Test Championship (WTC) final, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter Samaira spent some relaxing time at the Lost Kingdom Park in the UK. Rohit shared pictures from the family outing on Instagram Stories. In the first snap, Ritika and Samaira are pictured outside the Lost Kingdom Park in the UK. Ritika is seen trying to draw her daughter's attention to her father, who, in all likelihood, was clicking the photograph.

While the image disappeared from Rohit Sharma's Insta story, a fan account got hold of it and posted it on Twitter.

Ritika and Samaira keep featuring on Rohit's social media timeline from time to time. A while back, Rohit shared a picture in which he is seen standing on the deck of a swimming pool with his daughter in his arms. "Proud girl dad," read the caption of the beautiful snap.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Rohit posted a picture of Ritika holding Samaira.

"First shoulder to rest, first shoulder to climb on and celebrate, or first shoulder to cry unconditionally a Mother is always there...Through ups and downs," he wrote in the caption.

"Whether you are crossing the finish line as a champ or last, she will always be there. Applauding your efforts. That's what makes her special! Happy Mother's day," Rohit added.

As far as cricket goes, Rohit, alongside captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, will next be seen leading the Indian batting line-up against England in the five-match Test series that begins on August 4.

While India would want to quickly get over the recent defeat they suffered at the hands of New Zealand, England will be looking forward to avenging the 3-1 loss to India earlier last year.