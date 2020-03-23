 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Samaira Playing Cricket

Updated: 23 March 2020 18:39 IST

Rohit Sharma, like many other sports personalities, is spending time with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Samaira Playing Cricket
Rohit Shamra shared a video with his daughter Samaira on Instagram. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma, India's limited-over vice-captain, shared a cute video of his daughter Samaira playing cricket at home. In the video shared on Instagram, Rohit Sharma can be seen helping Samaira hit the ball with a bat. The ball looked to be bowled by a family member. After hitting the ball, Rohit Sharma can be seen cheering for his daughter along with other family members. Rohit Sharma, like many other sports personalities, is spending time with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Video:

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Sharma has been out of action after he injured his calf during the final T20 International match of the series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma was rested for the three-match One-day International series against South Africa as well. In Sharma's absence, Prithvi Shaw was selected as Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner. However, the series was called off as a precaution against the coronavirus scare.

Rohit Sharma will next be seen leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians if the cash-rich league begins after April 15. In last year's IPL, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fourth title making them the most successful team in the tournament history. He played 15 games and managed to score 405 runs at an average of 28.92 and managing a strike rate of 128.57.

Earlier, the IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29, 2020. However, it was postponed as a safety measure to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma shared a video with daughter Samaira on Instagram
  • He can be seen helping her hit a ball with the bat
  • He can be seen cheering for her after she hits the ball
Related Articles
"Someones Missing": Rohit Sharma Trolls ICC After "Best Pull Shot" Tweet
"Someone's Missing": Rohit Sharma Trolls ICC After "Best Pull Shot" Tweet
Twitter Disagrees With Kevin Pietersens Choice Of Batsman With Best Pull Shot
Twitter Disagrees With Kevin Pietersen's Choice Of Batsman With Best Pull Shot
Rohit Sharma Asks Fans To Be "Little Smart" To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Rohit Sharma Asks Fans To Be "Little Smart" To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Rohit Sharma "Only Player Capable" Of Scoring Double-Century In T20 Format: Brad Hogg
Rohit Sharma "Only Player Capable" Of Scoring Double-Century In T20 Format: Brad Hogg
Rohit Sharma Gifted Customised Real Madrid Jersey
Rohit Sharma Gifted Customised Real Madrid Jersey
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.