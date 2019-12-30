Rohit Sharma is a changed man ever since the birth of his daughter Samaira. Rohit Sharma admitted that his daughter has brought excitement, laughter and bliss to his life. On Monday, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to post a special message for his daughter along with some pictures from her birthday celebration. "Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here's to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world. @ritssajdeh," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Rohit Sharma, 32, makes it a point to spend quality time with his daughter when he is away from cricketing action. He has also made it a point to post pictures with her on his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Last year, Rohit Sharma had missed the Sydney Test against Australia as he went home to attend his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

On the work front, Rohit Sharma will return to national duty for the One-day International (ODI) series against Australia next month. He has been rested for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 5, 2020.

In 2019, Rohit Sharma pipped Virat Kohli to finish as highest ODI run scorer. He accumulated 2,442 runs across formats this year. In the process, the Mumbai batsman had surpassed Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats. He scored 10 hundreds across formats, including five in the World Cup this year.