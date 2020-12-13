On this day in 2017, Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored his third double hundred in One-day Internationals (ODIs). Rohit, smashed 208 runs against Sri Lanka at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on December 13, 2017. The 33-year-old smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes to register massive individual score of 208 against Sri Lanka which enabled India to post a huge total of 392/4 in the allotted 50 overs. India then went on to win the match by 141 runs.

#OnThisDay in 2017, @ImRo45 smashed his third double ton in ODIs



An incredible knock that had 13 fours and 12 sixes



Relive that sensational innings #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020

Rohit has scored two double hundreds against Sri Lanka and one against Australia in the ODIs. The right-handed batsman is the only cricketer to smash three double centuries in ODI history.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

Rohit is set to travel to Australia for the Test series after clearing the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Rohit was rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The NCA medical team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Rohit after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding, and running between the wickets. Rohit's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," the BCCI said in an official release on Saturday.

The board also said that Rohit has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. Rohit will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.

Promoted

The opening batsman will be available only for the third and fourth Test of the series, as he will complete his quarantine period mid-way during the second Test.

India and Australia are set to play a four-match Test series, beginning December 17 in Adelaide. The first match of the series will be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval.