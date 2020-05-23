Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rohit Sharma Says "Fans Make Sport Look Glamorous"

Updated: 23 May 2020 21:23 IST

Rohit Sharma said that fans give every sport across the globe an additional spark and they are the ones who make every sport look glamorous.

Rohit Sharma Says "Fans Make Sport Look Glamorous"
Rohit Sharma was doing a Facebook live chat on the official handle of La Liga. © Instagram

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that fans give every sport across the globe an additional spark and they are the ones who make every sport look glamorous. Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with presenter Joe Morrison on the official handle of La Liga where he was asked how sport will look if it is played without fans for some period of time. "They (fans) are so important for any sporting event across the world. They are the ones who make every sport look so glamorous around the world. At least the first measure has to be everyone's safety," he said during the interaction.

"Once these measures are taken care of, slowly and smoothly fans can be allowed inside the stadium. The safety of everyone is of utmost importance. It needs to be taken into consideration before taking any measures," Rohit continued.

All international cricketing activity has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major European football leagues have also been suspended since March. However, Germany's Bundesliga became the first major football competition to kickstart its suspended season last week.

Many significant changes were witnessed during Bundesliga's return last week. There were no customary handshakes before the start of the match as both teams came out to the playing field from different sides of the ground.

To maintain the social distancing norms, substitutes were sitting at 1.5m distance from each other with their masks on.

During the goal celebration, players did not come close to each other and they followed the German government's order of following physical distancing.

Spanish football competition La Liga on Saturday also got clearance from Spain's government to resume its suspended season from June 8.

"With the endorsement of the Higher Sports Council, the green light has been given for the professional soccer league to be played again, from June 8," Goal.com quoted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as saying.

On Monday, La Liga clubs returned to group training ''with a maximum of ten players''. That was a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain.

Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit said fans give every sport across the globe an additional spark
  • Rohit Sharma was doing a Facebook live chat on official handle of La Liga
  • All international cricketing activity has been suspended since March
Related Articles
"Remembering How Beautiful Your Smile Is": Rohit Sharma Teases Ex-India Cricketer
"Remembering How Beautiful Your Smile Is": Rohit Sharma Teases Ex-India Cricketer
No Virat Kohli In Brad Hoggs Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians
No Virat Kohli In Brad Hogg's Current World Test XI, Rohit Sharma Among 4 Indians
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharmas Camaraderie On Display In This Throwback Picture
Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma's Camaraderie On Display In This Throwback Picture
Coronavirus: No Resumption Of Cricket Practice For Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane In Red Zone Mumbai
Coronavirus: No Resumption Of Cricket Practice For Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane In Red Zone Mumbai
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.