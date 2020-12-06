Rohit Sharma, who missed out on the limited-overs leg of the ongoing tour of Australia due to a hamstring injury, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few pictures with his fans, revealing his various "moods" while sporting a Real Madrid jersey. Rohit's wife Ritika was quick to respond to the pictures and termed them cute while explaining one of the many moods of the Indian cricketer. "The 2nd one is your what-did-you-say-to-me look but the rest are cute," Ritika left a comment on Rohit's post along with a heart emoji.

Rohit, who is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy, will be assessed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 11.

The assessment will reveal whether Rohit will be available for the final two Test matches in Australia or not.

Rohit had picked up the injury during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rohit, after being left out of the Twenty20 Internationals and One-Day Internationals, took the field in the last league game in IPL and then played the qualifier and final.

The BCCI, on November 27, revealed that Rohit flew back home to attend his ailing father.

India, after losing the three-match ODI series 2-1, won the T20I series opener in Canberra.

After the T20Is, the visitors will shift their focus to the longest format of the game, as they are scheduled to play four Test matches, with the first starting on December 17.