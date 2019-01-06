 
Rohit Sharma Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name, Shares Adorable Family Picture

Updated: 06 January 2019 13:18 IST

Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team in Australia for the One-day International (ODI) series on January 8.

Rohit Sharma's daughter was born on December 31. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma, who recently became father of a baby girl, on Sunday revealed the name of his daughter. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to announce the name of his newborn. “I spent last night On the last flight to you Took a whole day up Trying to get way up Baby Samaira,” Rohit wrote on the his official Twitter handle. Along with the post, Rohit also shared an adorable picture of his family. The limited-overs specialist and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby girl last week.

Rohit, who was on the tour of Australia, missed the fourth Test and flew back to Mumbai soon after his wife Ritika delivered the baby.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement announced that Rohit will join the squad on January 8, when the team begins its preparation for the One-day International (ODI) series starting on January 12.

Earlier, this week, the Indian opener shared the first glimpse of his newborn daughter. Rohit shared a photograph of his daughter on Twitter and wrote, "Well hello world! Let's all have a great 2019."

Recently, Rohit apologised to his wife Ritika for being away on her birthday which was on December 21. Sharing an old photograph with his wife, Rohit wrote, "Happy birthday my other half. Apologies for not being there, thought I'll share this inflight celebration of your birthday last year @ritssajdeh."

The couple tied the knot in December 2015.

Rohit, who was included in the Test squad after a while, had an average outing in the Test series Down Under. In first Test in Adelaide, Rohit scored 1 and 37 while in Melbourne the 31-year-old managed 5 and 63 runs.

Rohit missed out on the second Test in Perth due to injury.

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh named their daughter Samaira
  • Rohit, earlier this week shared first glimpse of his newborn daughter
  • Rohit will return to the Indian ODI squad on January 8
