Rohit Sharma Rested For India A's First Four-Day Match Against New Zealand A
Updated: 13 November 2018 19:51 IST

Rohit Sharma scored 121 in three matches against the Windies in the recently concluded T20I series.

Rohit Sharma recently lead India to a 3-0 victory against Windies in the T20I series. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma, who recently led India to a 3-0 whitewash against the Windies in the T20I series, has been rested for the India A's first four-day match against New Zealand A. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a statement said that the 31-year-old has been rested for the match, keeping in mind his recent workload. Rohit will now travel with the Indian T20I team, which is scheduled to play a three match series against Australia starting November 21.

"Mr Rohit Sharma, who was originally named in India A's squad for the first four-day match against New Zealand A, has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the team management and the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The decision was taken keeping in mind his recent workload," read the BCCI statement.

"He will now travel with India's T20 squad that will leave for Australia on November 16, 2018 from Mumbai, the statement further added.

Rohit was in phenomenal form during the T20I series against the Windies. The top order batsman scored 121 in three matches that included an impressive 111-run unbeaten knock in second match in Lucknow.

Rohit, who was also in charge of the team in the absence regular skipper Virat Kohli, became the first captain to register two 3-0 whitewashes in T20Is.

The first four day-match between India A and New Zealand A is scheduled to begin from November 16 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the India A team.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel (wk), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wk).

